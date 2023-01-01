Artist Directory
Al Doggett
Anastacia-Renée
Barbara Earl Thomas
Barry Johnson
Benjamin F. McAdoo Jr.
Architect / 1920-1981
Architect / 1920-1981
Dave Lewis
View profile ›
Musician, Bandleader / 1938-1988
Donald Byrd
Douglas Q. Barnett
View profile ›
Theater Producer, Director / 1931-2019
Edna Daigre
View profile ›
Dancer, Teacher / 1942-present
Elisheba Johnson
Ernestine Anderson
Singer / 1928-2016
Singer / 1928-2016
Esther Ervin
Ishmael Butler
Jade Solomon Curtis
James W. Washington Jr.
View profile ›
Sculptor, Painter / c.1909-2000
Kabby Mitchell
View profile ›
Dancer, Teacher / c.1957-2017
Laurie Allison Wilson
Marita Dingus
Mona Lake Jones
Porter Ray
Quenton Baker
Sharon Nyree Williams
Tariqa Waters
The Black Tones
Tina Bell
View profile ›
Singer, Musician / 1957-2012
Valerie Curtis-Newton
Zoë Dusanne
Curator / 1884-1972
Curator / 1884-1972