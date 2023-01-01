Artist Directory

Skip to content
A man with gray hair and a white sweater

Al Doggett

Visual Artist, Graphic Designer / 1939-present

A woman with her hand touching her head stares into camera

Anastacia-Reneé

Poet, Visual Artist / 1972-present

woman looks into camera

Barbara Earl Thomas

Visual Artist / 1948-present

A man wearing overalls and a blue shirt

Barry Johnson

Visual Artist / 1984-present

Black and white photo of man with glasses in suit smiling

Benjamin F. McAdoo Jr.

Architect / 1920-1981

Black and white image of a man in a suit and tie

Dave Lewis

Musician, Bandleader / 1938-1988

A portrait of a man in a black suit

Donald Byrd

Choreographer, Dancer / 1949-present

A man sits at a table with empty auditorium seats behind him

Douglas Q. Barnett

Theater Producer, Director / 1931-2019

a woman with arms extended dancing

Edna Daigre

Dancer, Teacher / 1942-present

A woman in colorful clothing

Elisheba Johnson

Curator, Artist / 1981-present

black and white image of woman singing into a microphone

Ernestine Anderson

Singer / 1928-2016

woman in beret looks into camera

Esther Ervin

Visual Artist / 1953-present

A man holds his hand to his sunglasses and looks to camera

Ishmael Butler

Musician, Rapper / 1969-present

A woman in an orange jacket with her hands framing her head

Jade Solomon Curtis

Choreographer, Dancer / 1986-present

black and white image of man looking off to the right

James W. Washington Jr.

Sculptor, Painter / c.1909-2000

Black and white photo of a man resting his chin on his hand smiling

Kabby Mitchell

Dancer, Teacher / c.1957-2017

Person wearing dark pants, grey shirt and scarf looks off camera

Laurie Allison Wilson

Architect / c.1960-present

Person with glasses smiling broadly

Marita Dingus

Visual Artist / 1956-present

woman smiling

Mona Lake Jones

Poet / 1939-present

Person looking into the camera with a colorful hoodie on his head

Porter Ray

Rapper, Musician / 1988-present

A headshot of Quenton Baker

Quenton Baker

Poet, Educator / 1985-present

A bald woman wearing earrings and a leather jacket looks into the camera

Sharon Nyree Williams

Theater Producer, Poet / 1975-present

Person in pink and gold dress with long locks in a bright blue-green color

Tariqa Waters

Visual Artist, Curator / 1980-present

A man sitting and a woman standing with a guitar

The Black Tones

Musicians / 1989-present

black and white image of a woman with short hair singing into a microphone

Tina Bell

Singer, Musician / 1957-2012

Person smiling

Valerie Curtis-Newton

Theater Director, Educator / 1959-present

A black and white image of an older woman looking off camera right

Zoë Dusanne

Curator / 1884-1972

