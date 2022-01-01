Watch the Videos

As part of the Black Arts Legacies effort to highlight the long-standing, vital and ongoing role of Black artists and arts organizations in Seattle, we created five documentary videos. Each short film focuses on two Northwest artists working in the same genre across different time periods. Seattle filmmaker Tifa Tomb was the video producer and director, assisted by Gabriella Segovia-Breaux as video series editor. In addition to being showcased here and on Crosscut, these videos will be broadcast on KCTS 9 every Thursday evening in June.