Watch the Videos
As part of the Black Arts Legacies effort to highlight the long-standing, vital and ongoing role of Black artists and arts organizations in Seattle, we created five documentary videos. Each short film focuses on two Northwest artists working in the same genre across different time periods. Seattle filmmaker Tifa Tomb was the video producer and director, assisted by Gabriella Segovia-Breaux as video series editor. In addition to being showcased here and on Crosscut, these videos will be broadcast on KCTS 9 every Thursday evening in June.
Bringing Black history and bold color to the cityscape
From intricate portraits to multistory murals, Al Doggett and Barry Johnson honor the history of Black art in Seattle and paint its future.
The history and future of Black theater in Seattle
Douglas Q. Barnett and Sharon Nyree Williams on the importance of bringing Black stories to the stage.
The soul of Northwest rock ‘n’ roll
Meet Seattle music pioneer Dave Lewis and see how contemporary band The Black Tones is carrying the DNA of Northwest rock forward.
Pushing the boundaries of contemporary dance
For dancer-choreographers Donald Byrd and Jade Solomon Curtis, social engagement takes center stage.
The art of creating space
Zoë Dusanne and Elisheba Johnson, two Seattle curators separated by decades, turn homes into galleries with a mission to support artists.