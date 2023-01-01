About the Project

Mission

Black Arts Legacies highlights the long-standing, vital and ongoing role of Black artists and arts organizations in Seattle.

Origins

The first seeds of this project were planted in late 2020, after COVID-19 had upended the local arts economy, and the Black Lives Matter protests had prompted cultural organizations throughout the Northwest to examine their approach to issues of race.

On behalf of the Seattle Arts Commission, arts advocates Vivian Phillips and Dr. Quinton Morris approached Crosscut with an idea: a project that would “present a holistic view of a Black art ecosystem that embraces and uplifts the resilient, visionary and incomparable brilliance of Black arts that exists in our region.”

The goal was to create a celebratory and educational tool that illuminates the history and ongoing legacy of significant Black artists who have contributed to the city’s vibrancy. Framed as a kind of digital yearbook, the concept was to illustrate Black artists as cultural bearers, cultural commentators and essential cultural contributors.

Crosscut, with its commitment to reporting on the local arts community while striving to create a more just, equitable and sustainable society, embraced the idea and got to work.

Approach

Black Arts Legacies is a growing archive of video profiles, written accounts, portrait photography and audio stories. The project recognizes an intergenerational group of local musicians, dancers, visual artists, poets, performers, curators and architects whose creative expressions document the complexity of being a Black artist in Seattle. Theirs are stories of being the first, of contending with discrimination and breaking down barriers, of long careers and careers cut short, and of building community through the arts. Their stories help make sense of who we are — as a city and as a region — through song, script, brush strokes, choreography, architecture and poetry.

You’ll get to know these artists through written profiles, portrait photography, video profiles (available online and broadcast on KCTS 9 every Thursday evening in June), and a podcast about the Black arts spaces that have fostered Black creativity in Seattle.

Storytellers

Black Arts Legacies is made possible by the work of Black storytellers. In Season 1, project editors Kemi Adeyemi and Jasmine Jamillah Mahmoud researched and wrote the artist profiles that anchor this series. Mahmoud returned as a contributor for Season 2 and is joined by arts and culture writer Jas Keimig, who penned many of the new profiles. Tifa Tomb, a filmmaker and director, is the project’s video producer. Photographer Meron Menghistab created striking portraits that align the featured artists with the work they make. And Brooklyn Jamerson-Flowers produced our podcast about Black arts spaces.