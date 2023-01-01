Listen to the Podcast

Skip to content
dim room with people watching a stage
Attendees watch a film during the Seattle Black Film Festival at the Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute, May 2022. (Chloe Collyer for Crosscut)

Hosted by Brooklyn Jamerson-Flowers, each episode of the Black Arts Legacies podcast explores the history and ongoing impact of Black art spaces in Seattle. The stories of each space are built around the voices of the artists who claim these places as critical to their development and experts who understand their deep history. Subscribe to the Black Arts Legacies podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Play.

Episodes:

a former synagogue building in front of a blue sky

Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute

Ep 1: Setting the Stage

The front of a house

James and Janie Washington Cultural Center

EP 2: HINDSIGHT, INSIGHT, FORESIGHT

Person looking at museum exhibit

Northwest African American Museum

Ep 3: Holding Many Hopes

Two-story brick building

Black Arts/West

Ep 4: A Belated Curtain Call

Aerial view of neighbor bisected by highway

The Central District

EP 5: THE NEIGHBORHOOD AT THE CENTER OF IT ALL

