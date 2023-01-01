Listen to the Podcast
Hosted by Brooklyn Jamerson-Flowers, each episode of the Black Arts Legacies podcast explores the history and ongoing impact of Black art spaces in Seattle. The stories of each space are built around the voices of the artists who claim these places as critical to their development and experts who understand their deep history. Subscribe to the Black Arts Legacies podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or Google Play.
Episodes:
The Central District
EP 5: THE NEIGHBORHOOD AT THE CENTER OF IT ALL