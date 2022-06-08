James W. Washington Jr.
An influential member of the noted Northwest School, the Central District sculptor turned his home into a community center for artists.
The late couple’s house in Seattle’s Central District is now a cultural center that inspires the next generation of creatives.
by Brooklyn Jamerson-Flowers / June 8, 2022
Thanks to our Title Sponsor
Meta builds technologies that help people connect, find communities and grow businesses. Learn more ›
The house at 1816 26th Ave. in Seattle’s Central District is more than a house. It is a museum. And, because of the hindsight, insight and foresight of two Seattleites who loved both art and their community, alongside the work of countless volunteers over many years, it now serves as a treasure chest of inspiration and creativity.
James W. Washington Jr. is best known as an influential Seattle sculptor and stone carver, who gained acclaim as a member of the Northwest School of midcentury artists.
In 1997, James and his wife Janie established a foundation to mandate that their home — including its garden and James’ studio — be preserved and used to encourage others to share their talents. From that effort came the Dr. James and Janie Washington Cultural Center.
For this episode of the Black Arts Legacies Podcast, host Brooklyn Jamerson-Flowers tours the James and Janie Washington Cultural Center with several volunteers who are heavily involved in its current operations. She explores the 3,000-book library, James Washington’s studio full of his tools and endless boxes still being processed by volunteers.
In addition to the mandate to preserve the memory of James and Janie, this episode also explores the Washingtons' mandate to encourage continued creativity through the foundation’s artist-in-residency program. This episode features a conversation between Brooklyn and one of the many artists inspired to make art at the cultural center. Through these artists, and each visitor to the Washington Cultural Center, the legacy of the late James and Janie Washington lives on.
Podcast Producer
ARTIST OVERVIEW
Sculptor, Painter
c.1909-2000
